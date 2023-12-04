Netanyahu Will Be Tried as 'the Gaza Butcher', Erdogan Predicts

“Gaza is Palestinian territory. Gaza belongs to Palestinians and it will remain so forever,” he said.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan predicted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be tried as a war criminal in a manner similar to that in which former Serbian President Slobodan Milosvic (1941-2006) was tried.

"Netanyahu, who is now the ‘Butcher of Gaza’, beyond being a war criminal, will definitely be tried as the Butcher of Gaza just as Milosevic was judged," Erdogan said while opening the meeting of the Economic and Trade Cooperation Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) in Istanbul.

Milosevic was arrested in 2001 and accused by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia of being responsible for war crimes and genocide that occurred during the Balkan war in the early 1990s. The trial against him, however, was never completed due to his death in prison in The Hague in 2006.

Erdogan also criticized Western countries for giving "unconditional support to Israel to kill more children" and blamed the United Nations for being an institution incapable of bringing peace or hope to humanity.

مشاهد توثق لحظة قصف الاحتلال لأحد المباني في مدينة غزة.#GazaGenocide #غزه_الان #غزه_تقاوم #غزة_تحت_القصف pic.twitter.com/NhmdUiDf3H — أسامة العبادي (@oaabbadi) December 4, 2023

At the COMCEC meeting, the Turkish Leader also referred to the regional danger posed by Israel's possession of nuclear weapons.

“We are not going to let the issue of Israel having nuclear weapons be forgotten. Does Israel have an atomic bomb? They do, but if you ask, they say 'no'. “We know very well what that means,” Erdogan stressed.

“I would like to remind the Israeli rulers who pursue different ambitions once again that Gaza is Palestinian territory. Gaza belongs to Palestinians and it will remain so forever,” he said, as reporte by TRT World.

Since the bombing of Gaza began on October 7, Israeli occupation forces have injured 41,316 people and killed over 15,000 Palestinians, with 75 percent of them being children, women, and the elderly.