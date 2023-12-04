Palestinian President Refuses Israel's Plans to Occupy Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas demanded to protect civilians from the scourge of bombing and destruction carried out by Israel.

On Monday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed that he rejects Israel's plans to "separate, occupy, cut off or isolate any part of the Gaza Strip," which is "an integral part of the Palestinian state."

"It's necessary to immediately stop the aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and spare civilians from the scourge of bombing and destruction carried out by Israel," Abbas said in a phone call with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

He also urged to increase the entry of relief, including medical and food supplies, drinking water, electricity and fuel immediately, and provide necessary aid so that hospitals and basic facilities can resume treatment and operation.

Moreover, he called for U.S. intervention to "prevent the attacks, murders, house demolitions, and expulsion of Palestinian residents in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Jordan Valley areas that are witnessing silent and planned annexation by Israel."

Abbas also expressed his readiness to work for the implementation of the two-state solution based on international legitimacy resolutions, which should start with Palestine's gaining of full membership in the United Nations, and the convention of the International Peace Conference.

Since October 7, Israel has been waging a large-scale military operation in Gaza under the name "Iron Swords," during which more than 15,500 Palestinians were killed. Attacks against Palestinians also continue off the Strip.

On Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinian young men during clashes in northwestern West Bank city of Qalqilya.

Sam Abu Hamda, charge d'affairs of Qalqilya, condemned the killing of the two Palestinians and the arrest of a young man during an Israeli army operation. He added that one of the men was killed while he was passing by on the road.

"This behavior is not unusual for Israel, which carries out attacks against Palestinians with no reason and logic," Abu Hamda said.

Palestinian security sources said that Israeli special forces raided Qalqilya and targeted a vehicle near the Palestinian police station.

So far this year, the death toll of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank has risen to 464, among whom 256 were killed after the conflict broke out on October 7.