UNIFIL Condemns Targeting of Journalists in Lebanon

Intentionally targeting journalists and civilians is a violation of international law that may amount to war crimes, Teneti said.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) condemned the targeting of journalists and civilians in a recent Israeli strike on southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said that the UNIFIL was shocked and saddened to learn that a group of journalists was hit in south Lebanon, while extending condolences to the families and friends of those killed near Tayr Harfa.

"We continue to urge all parties to respect their safety and avoid striking areas where they may be hurt or killed," Tenenti said, emphasizing that intentionally targeting journalists and civilians is a violation of international law that may amount to war crimes.

Two journalists and one civilian were killed on Tuesday morning in Israeli attacks, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

People in Lebanon hold a funeral for the two journalists Farah Omar & cameraman Rabih Me’mari, killed by the israeli regime | @PalHighlight pic.twitter.com/cFcDpb8gxS — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) November 22, 2023

"Journalism is not a crime. Israel's killing of journalists is a barbaric attempt to silence the truth and hide its genocide in Gaza. In less than 5 weeks, Israel killed 49 Palestinian journalists. We must not let them win," professor Rami Abdu said through social media.

Also on Tuesday, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, who was in Belgium for a visit, said his country would file a complaint with the United Nations Security Council to call for the condemnation of "this heinous crime" of killing journalists, according to the NNA.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension for over six weeks after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Shebaa Farms on Oct. 8 in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day.

The rocket attacks prompted the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery toward several areas in southeastern Lebanon.