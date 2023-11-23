115 Killed by Israeli Attacks on Lebanon Border Clashes

On Wednesday, Israel stepped up its assaults by using heavy artillery to hit the outskirts of 28 towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

As of Wednesday, 115 people have been killed in Lebanon since border clashes with Israel started in early October.

Israel stepped up its assaults on Wednesday by using heavy artillery to hit the outskirts of 28 towns and villages in southern Lebanon. Israeli drones and warplanes destroyed six homes and damaged 20 more.

In the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, the bodies of two civilians were recovered from the rubble of a house destroyed by Israel on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced that there were Israeli casualties after its fighters had attacked Israel's military positions in the villages of al-Malikiyah, al-Bayada and al-Marj, as well as the settlement of Miskav Am.

Following the deaths of Abbas Raad and other Radwan commanders, dozens of rockets were fired toward northern #Israel from #Lebanon on Thursday morning, with the IDF responding by striking #Hezbollah rocket and anti-tank missile launchers.https://t.co/obfwj60ZgI — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) November 23, 2023

The attacks by the Israeli occupation army were responded to by Hezbollah fighters, who launched some 35 missiles towards Israel from the border. These missiles would have been intercepted by the Israeli Army.

"The reports of interceptions come after an Israeli strike on Wednesday night in the village of Beit Yahoun in southern Lebanon killed five Hezbollah fighters, including the son of a senior Hezbollah member," the Middle East Eye said.

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension for over six weeks after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Shebaa Farms on Oct. 8 in support of the Hamas military operation on Israel the previous day.