The Lebanese national resistance, Hezbollah attacked this outpost of Israeli soldiers opposite the town of Yaron in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the resistance claimed that the operation is in support of the resilient Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their courageous resistance.

Tensions in the border area have increased since Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasarallah claimed that any Israeli surprise attack would be met with other surprise attacks by the resistance.

Nasarallah further claimed that Hezbollah is ready to face the Israeli invader in any way.

24 years ago today, South Lebanon was officially liberated after 18 years of brutal Israeli occupation.



The people of Lebanon, led by Hezbollah at the forefront, proved to the whole world that Zionist colonialism can be defeated no matter how long it'll take. pic.twitter.com/GSq2iWCIPT — روني الدنماركي (@Aldanmarki) May 25, 2024

Also on Thursday, the Lebanese resistance bombed the Israeli army with dozens of Katyusha missiles at the headquarters of the 769th Brigade’s Sahil Battalion at the Beit Hillel base.

Since the beginning of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza area, Lebanese resistance forces have attacked occupying troops from different outposts.