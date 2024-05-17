Lebanese Resistance Uses New Weapons Against Zionist Forces

"In support of the firm Palestinian population of Gaza and its courageous resistance, the Islamic Resistance attacked the Metula area".

On Friday, the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah attacked an Israeli military outpost with a new type of drone.

According to the Iranian agency IRNA, the group published a statement claiming the attack, "in support of the firm Palestinian population of Gaza and its courageous resistance, the Islamic Resistance attacked the Metula area, its guard and its vehicles with an armed drone".

"The drone, equipped with two S-5 missiles, reached its target with precision, causing casualties among the soldiers and damaging their vehicles," added the Lebanese resistance.

For their part, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that three soldiers were injured in the attack, one seriously.

Hezbolá ataca israel con un dron equipado con cohetes S-5. Es la primera vez que el grupo armado utiliza este tipo de armas. pic.twitter.com/7QDbjy56HB — Sepa Más (@Sepa_mass) May 17, 2024

According to local sources, this is the first time that Hezbollah has used an armed drone to attack Israeli positions.

The 57 mm S-5 rocket was designed in the Soviet Union and used by military aircraft against ground targets.