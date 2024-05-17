Israeli Bombings Kill Two Lebanese Children

Zionist fighters bombed a facility and a municipal van in Najjarieh, and an oil refinery in Al Zahrani.

On Friday, the Lebanese National News Agency (ANN) reported that Israeli bombings against the town of Najjarieh left five Lebanese dead, including two children.

Jewish state fighters bombed a facility and a municipal van in Najjarieh. Initially, the Lebanese children were seriously injured and soon after lost their lives.

The Israeli aircraft also attacked several points in the neighboring Al Zahrani area, one of them near an oil refinery. Located in the Sidon district, these areas were targeted by simultaneous bombing by fighter jets and drones.

The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah announced the death of one of its members, whom it identified as Hussein Khodr Mahdi, a native of Najjarieh, without confirming whether he also died in the same bombings against that town.

Two things stand out about the Israel-Lebanon attacks: Israel almost always attacks first, and it always attacks with far greater intensity.



The question that you should be asking is what did Israel do this time to provoke the Hezbollah action?https://t.co/B2S2IJvHP4 pic.twitter.com/IIyHfrKHMX — Sir Autumn Mandrake (@AutumnMandrake) May 17, 2024

In recent days, the Israeli army has intensified its bombing of areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

On Thursday, the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah responded by launching more than 60 rockets at military barracks in the north of the Jewish state. It also attacked a factory of the Israeli defense company Elbit Systems with drones.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct. 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.