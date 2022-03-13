Le Figaro Censors Journalist Anne Laure Bonnel's Donbas Article

As part of the global strategy aimed at suppressing alternative views, her documentary "Donbas" was also banned from YouTube earlier this month.

On Saturday, French film director and war reporter Anne-Laure Bonnel rejected that the newspaper Le Figaro deleted her article on the life of the civilian population of the Donbas region from its platforms.

"Why this censorship? Ask about it. You will be outraged," she tweeted and attached a screenshot that shows the access to the publication entitled 'The Donbas, where it all began' banning from the Le Figaro Facebook page.

This journalist, who covers the armed conflict in Ukraine from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) territory, has been criticized for sticking to the arguments of the Russian authorities and denouncing the wrongdoing of the Ukrainian troops.

"My work has no political message. I just film and photograph dozens of dead and wounded people every day," Bonnel told outlet CNews and condemned that the Kyiv government consider such persons as terrorists.

The French war reporter Anne-Laure Bonnel , currently in Ukraine and much talked about at the moment, films a scene of war that takes place in the Donbass in Ukraine. She reminds us that this war started in 2014 and that the Ukrainian army has been bombing the Russian-speaking pic.twitter.com/GCd1v6rRYT — Mr. M (@Mr_Mackei) March 6, 2022

“For over eight years, these left-behind people have lived in cellars without access to a job and other fundamental rights for the full enjoyment of a dignified life,” she stressed, recalling that Le Figaro has not yet explained the censorship. “French editors seem to have forgotten the principles established in the Declaration of the duties and rights of journalists by adopting dishonest actions that respond to the coercion of external forces,” Bonnel added. As part of the global strategy aimed at suppressing alternative views, her testimonial documentary “Donbas” was also banned from the YouTube platform earlier this month. “We must not remain blind to the human brutality acts like war. Only this way, we will not forget what they can do to us,” this journalist stated.