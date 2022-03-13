US Journalist Killed In Ukraine Did Not Work For Us: NY Times

Early reports that Renaud was working in Ukraine for us circulated since he was found with a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment years ago.

On Sunday, the New York Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha denied that U.S. journalist Brent Renaud was on assignment for the company in Ukraine when he died reporting on refugees fleeing the Irpin neighborhood in Kyiv.

“Early reports that Renaud was working in Ukraine for us circulated because he was found with a New York Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment years ago,” Rhoades Ha detailed.

“Renaud was a talented journalist and filmmaker and we all are deeply saddened to hear of his death,” she stated, recalling that he worked with his brother Craig on film and television projects from conflict zones.

In the past, they covered wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, cases of drug cartel violence in Mexico, and youth refugee’s situation in Central America. They also won a Peabody award for a Vice News documentary about a school in Chicago.

���� Activists from Japan came out in support of the special operation of Russian to protect Donbass. During the rally, they called upon the Japanese government to give up pressure on the Russian Federation and adhere to neutrality, as well as to refuse to supply weapons to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/52W32Yo6ZQ — Dean O'Brien (@DeanoBeano1) March 13, 2022