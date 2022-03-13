US Journalist Killed In Ukraine Did Not Work For Us: NY Times

On Sunday, the New York Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha denied that U.S. journalist Brent Renaud was on assignment for the company in Ukraine when he died reporting on refugees fleeing the Irpin neighborhood in Kyiv.
“Early reports that Renaud was working in Ukraine for us circulated because he was found with a New York Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment years ago,” Rhoades Ha detailed.
“Renaud was a talented journalist and filmmaker and we all are deeply saddened to hear of his death,” she stated, recalling that he worked with his brother Craig on film and television projects from conflict zones.
In the past, they covered wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, cases of drug cartel violence in Mexico, and youth refugee’s situation in Central America. They also won a Peabody award for a Vice News documentary about a school in Chicago.
“A fellow at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University from 2018 to 2019, Brent was a gifted and kind person. His work was infused with humanity. The world and journalism are lesser for it,” the Foundation curator Ann Marie Lipinski tweeted.
Renaud’s reporting partner in Ukraine, 45-year-old World Press Photo winner Juan Arredondo, suggested that they were driven into an ambush.
“We wanted to film the civilians, and someone offered to drive us to a checkpoint we had to cross. As soon as we arrived, we were fired. I was injured but Brent was shot dead in his neck," Arreondo said from a local hospital.