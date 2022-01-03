France: Police Face a Disciplinary Hearing on Femicide’s Case

On January 4, six French police will face a disciplinary hearing on the charges of “administrative failings” in the case of Chahinez Daoud, murdered by her husband, being part of the 113 femicides during 2021.

In the afternoon of May 4, 2021, Chahinez Daoud, mother of three children, was tragically murdered by her ex-husband. The ex-husband was arrested half an hour later by the authorities. He had been convicted prior, in June 2020, for committing "intentional violence" against Daoud, facing a sentence of 18-month, but was released in December of the same year.

France is ranked as one of the European countries with the highest number of femicides. Records show that at least one woman is murdered by her partner or former partner every three days.

Daoud's ex-husband received a restraining order after being released from prison, yet two months before the incident, the victim had lodged a new complaint against him. According to the review of the handling of the case, the police officer on shift reported it as illegible and never adequately forwarded it to court authorities.

“These femicides are not isolated cases. They’re not the occasional news story. They are systematic violence. The whole system colludes in these murders”…of women.

"It is important to know that a third of femicide victims complain to police before being killed – yet no real action is taken to prevent the crime from happening, the French government is not taking enough measures to protect victims," said to FRANCE 24 Maëlle Noir, member of the national steering committee of the French feminist collective Nous Toutes ("All of us").

"There is a crucial lack of training when it comes to taking complaints with regard to gender-based violence. This should be mandatory for anyone dealing with vulnerable people who come to them to report an attack or fear of an attack," she added.

"We were informed on June 24 by the Bordeaux enforcement judge that one of the officials who took the complaint from Chahinez Daoud had himself been convicted of domestic violence," declared the Bordeaux prosecutor's office.