Latin America Celebrates International Workers’ Day

With mobilizations and popular rallies, workers and laborers from several Latin American countries celebrate this Sunday, May 1st, the International Workers' Day.

Despite the geographical distance, the cries against neoliberalism and demands for better social and economic conditions are common among the majority of Latin American workers and laborers.

After almost two years of pandemic, the workers together with the Cuban people will mobilize in all the cities and towns of the Caribbean country to commemorate this historic date.

The mobilizations were called by the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba, and they will be joined by mass and social organizations.

In Havana, the events were attended by the leader of the Revolution, Raúl Castro, and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

With calls for unity to confront neoliberal policies and labor demands, Panamanians also commemorate International Workers' Day.

Participants in the events in the Panamanian capital will march this Sunday to Plaza 5 de Mayo, next to the National Assembly, to demand working class rights, such as fair wages.

En el Día del Trabajador, un grupo de ciudadanos marcha desde el Parque Porras hasta la plaza 5 de Mayo. Es un día festivo nacional en el que se conmemora avances y luchas sociales - laborales. Fotos: @Agustinh08 #LaPrensaSecuestrada sigue informando en https://t.co/Jv0CT2FvT1 pic.twitter.com/JTgXjFIHNU — La Prensa Panamá (@prensacom) May 1, 2022

The social organizations and popular movements of the Central American country reiterated the urgency of creating a great Common Action Front, anti-neoliberal and patriotic, to confront the capitalist agenda in the country.

In Ecuador, the main trade union organizations called for marches and mobilizations in the main cities of the country for Workers' Day.

The Frente Unitario de Trabajadores (FUT) called to mobilize this May 1 to make public the demands of multiple sectors in labor, education, social security and health.

#ATENCIÓN | El Frente Unitario de Trabajadores se pronuncia. "Luchamos por un nuevo código de trabajo y por el Instituto Ecuatoriano de Seguridad Social", señala el dirigente Ángel. pic.twitter.com/MtSpgFFngc — PrimeraPlanaECU (@PrimeraPlanaECU) May 1, 2022

The National Union of Educators, university students, various labor unions, farmers, housewives and health workers, among others, confirmed their participation in the events.

In Brazil, at least seven workers' organizations held a mass rally this Sunday in the city of Sao Paulo, which will be attended by the social leader and former president of the country, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Among the unions that agreed to mobilize in Sao Paulo are the CUT, Fuerza Sindical, General Workers Union, Central de Trabajadores y Trabajadoras de Brasil, New Central de Trabajadores, Central Intersindical de la Clase Obrera and Central Pública del Servidor.

É amanhã! Os atos organizados pela CUT e demais centrais sindicais acontecem em várias cidades do país. Veja a programação completa: https://t.co/9HLMCDWdkd

Eu e você, os 99% dos brasileiros que lutam pela sobrevivência todos os dias, percebemos a vida piorar nos últimos anos. pic.twitter.com/09qN3eTyzv — CUT Brasil (@CUT_Brasil) April 30, 2022

It's tomorrow! The acts organized by CUT and other union centrals take place in several cities in the country. You and I, the 99% of Brazilians who fight for survival every day, have seen life get worse in recent years.

According to the president of the CUT, Sergio Nobre, the cry Out with Bolsonaro, the reflection, struggle and demand for decent jobs, as well as demands for social justice will be the focus of many of the mobilizations in different cities in Brazil.

Celebrations also took place in Bolivia, with President Luis Arce leading a parade in the city of Oruro and in La Paz.