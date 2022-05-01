Cuba Celebrates International Workers’ Day With Mass Marches

After two years of isolation to avoid Covid-19 infections, Cuba celebrates this May 1st with a massive day of mobilization.

With the presence of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, historic leader of the Revolution, and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the historic parade to celebrate International Workers' Day began in Havana's Revolution Square, after two years of pandemic realated restrictions.

At 07:00 local time, thousands of Cubans began to march in the main Cuban cities to commemorate the workers, especially in the health sector, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

From the early hours of this Sunday, contingents of workers were seen arriving at the José Martí Revolution Square prior to the parade, while in other municipal capitals of the island a similar atmosphere was experienced.

Together with Raúl, @DiazCanelB and our people #VamosConTodo , this is what the workers of @CubaMINREX reaffirm in a massive parade this May Day. It has been a day of joy and commitment to the unity and continuity of the Revolution. Tweeted the Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

May 1st is a date that is massively commemorated in Cuba, but this year it takes on importance in view of the coercive measures of the United States and its media smear campaign against Havana.

On this occasion, during the marches there has been a call for peace and solidarity, as well as slogans and posters against the U.S. block and support for socialism. The presence of the cuban youth in the early hours of the morning was also a relevant factor at this year's mass marches.

Representatives of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment of Cuba. Source: Michael Duarte

Also relevant is the presence of Cuban doctors and scientists who have contributed to the development and production of vaccines against the coronavirus, the only country in Latin America and the Caribbean to create its own antigens.

Y pintamos juntos el paisaje de la Unidad y la Continuidad. El paisaje de una Revolución en el poder.#VamosConTodo ❤ #CubaViveYTrabaja ���� pic.twitter.com/Y0F63riIGP — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 1, 2022

Cuban workers, inspired by the concept of Revolution expressed by leader Fidel Castro, precisely on May 1, 2000, flooded the avenues of the Island, demonstrating their support for the continuity of the revolutionary work.

Likewise, more than a thousand friends from all over the world participate together with Cubans in these celebrations, with the purpose of raising their voice against the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States, representing more than 200 organizations from some 60 countries, incuding the U.S.