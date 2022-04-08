Peruvian Workers Protest To Demand Minimum Wage Increase

In Lima, citizens marched towards the Congress headquarters, in front of which they gathered with banners. No incidents of violence were reported at any time during the tour.

On Thursday, Peru’s General Confederation of Workers (CGTP) and the Union of Education Workers (SUTEP) took to the streets of Lima to demand an increase in the minimum wage.

Protesters marched from the Dos de Mayo square to Congress, in front of which they gathered with banners. No incidents of violence were reported during the tour, which was guarded by Police agents.

Similar demonstrations were also held in the regions of Arequipa, La Libertad, Cusco, Huancavelica, Junin, Ucayali, and Loreto. President Pedro Castillo noticed that his government will guarantee protesters' rights.

“Since we live in a democratic country, our people must have the streets open to demonstrate. As a government, we must ensure that no protesters are persecuted and that their demands are met as soon as possible,” Castillo pointed out.

On March 28, Peruvian carriers began a nationwide strike against rising fuel prices prompted by the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict. Over last week, other guilds joined the initiative. The protests first intensified in Huancayo city and Lima, where there were attacks on the Judicial branch headquarters, shops, and private establishments. The Public Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation to find and arrest the perpetrators of these crimes, which the Castillo administration suspected to be previously planned. "Social struggles should be held in the best way, not taking stones, knives, or weapons," the President stressed, recalling that he also took part in massive peaceful worker protests when he served as a union leader.