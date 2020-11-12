LATAM Electoral Experts Will Observe Venezuela's Election

On December 6, Venezuelans will elect 277 representatives to form the National Assembly for the period 2021-2016.

The Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (CEELA) signed an agreement with Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) on technical monitoring and electoral accompaniment ahead of the country's parliamentary elections to take place on December 6.

"We, as former magistrates and electoral authorities in Latin America, have organized elections and also participated in over 120 elections inover 120 countries, from Mexico to Argentina. Our aim is to accompany Venezuelan people," CEELA Chairman Nicanor Moscoso noted.

CEELA mission to Venezuela's parliamentary election will be led by the former president of Colombia's Electoral Council Guillermo Reyes.

"We contribute what we know, we do not interfere in political discussions between candidates and organizations," Reyes stressed.

On November 15, a second moke vote will be held in 381 voting stations nationwide, so that Venezuelans can become familiar with the technology and the steps that make up the legislative electoral process.

CNE authorities have approved a Biosecurity Plan to guarantee the observance of COVID-19 restrictions measures during the Election Day. Meanwhile, a voting machine audit is being conducted until November 28.

