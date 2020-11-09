Bolivarian Government of Venezuela Recovers Embassy in La Paz

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister placed Bolivar and Chavez's paintings in the diplomatic headquarters in La Paz, where he also waved the indigenous whipala.

After the change of leadership the day before with the inauguration of Bolivian President Luis Arce, this act established that the Bolivian government recognizes the government of Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate and sole authority in Venezuela.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza led on Monday the recovery of the Venezuelan embassy in La Paz, Bolivia, after the usurpation by the envoys of opposition leader Juan Guaidó with the collaboration of the Bolivian de facto government.

According to a video shared by Arreaza himself, representatives of diverse social movements and political parties accompanied the retaking of Caracas' diplomatic legation in La Paz; all of this was, according to the Chancellor, "in support and solidarity" with the Venezuelan people.

Upon entering the diplomatic compound, Arreaza took down the painting of Guaidó, threw it to the ground, and in its place placed one of the Liberator, Simón Bolívar, and another of Comandante Hugo Chávez, one day after the assumption of Luis Arce as president of Bolivia.

La Paz: Foreign Minister of Venezuela @jaarreaza takes down the portrait of ventriloquist dummy Juan Guaido, replacing it with Simón Bolívar. A victory for our continent. @madeleintlSUR pic.twitter.com/8XjWm34qqF — Camila (@camilateleSUR) November 9, 2020

The events are part of the immediate changes in foreign policy by the government of the new Bolivian President Luis Arce, who had already announced the reestablishment of relations with the government of President Nicolas Maduro. Arreaza was in La Paz where he attended the inauguration of Luis Arce, after the diplomatic parenthesis created in November of last year when the coup d'état that took Evo Morales out of the Palacio de Quemado included an international offensive that meant the interruption of diplomatic ties with countries such as Cuba and Venezuela.