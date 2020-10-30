    • Live
Cuba, Venezuela Commemorate 20 Years of Unity and Cooperation
  • Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel:

    Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel: "This Agreement, whose 20th anniversary we celebrate today, is also historic because its projections and results challenge the genocidal blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba and the cruel unilateral coercive measures applied by the empire against Venezuela." | Photo: Twitter/@PresidenciaCuba

Published 30 October 2020
Opinion

This afternoon, a virtual meeting was held to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement between Cuba and Venezuela by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and Commander Hugo Chávez Frías.

The meeting was headed by the Presidents of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, with high level delegations from both governments in attendance. 

The Agreement was signed in Caracas on October 30, 2000, to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries, promote and foster the progress of their respective economies, the reciprocal advantages of cooperation for the economic and social advancement, and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Agreement also laid the foundation and principles for the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America - People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

Canal Caribe broadcast the event on Cuban Television and its platforms in digital social networks and Cubaminrex at 5:00 pm Friday.

During the meeting, the Venezuelan head of state proposed the REDE Plan (Plan for Resistance and Development of Cuba and Venezuela), a ten-year cooperation plan until 2030 in science and technology, food production, and other vital matters of national development for the two nations.

To further commemorate the historic date, President Maduro also reinaugurated the newly rehabilitated Salvador Allende Comprehensive Health Center in Miranda state, with Governor Hector Rodriguez and the head of the Cuban medical mission in Venezuela, Dr. Reinol Garcia Moreiro.

Lastly, the two heads of state commemorated the 60th birthday of a great friend and ally of the two nations, the Argentine footballer Diego Armando Maradona, whom they wished a happy birthday. 

 

Cubadebate
by teleSUR/les-MS
