Cuba, Venezuela Commemorate 20 Years of Unity and Cooperation

This afternoon, a virtual meeting was held to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement between Cuba and Venezuela by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and Commander Hugo Chávez Frías.

The meeting was headed by the Presidents of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, with high level delegations from both governments in attendance.

The Agreement was signed in Caracas on October 30, 2000, to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries, promote and foster the progress of their respective economies, the reciprocal advantages of cooperation for the economic and social advancement, and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Agreement also laid the foundation and principles for the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America - People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

Canal Caribe broadcast the event on Cuban Television and its platforms in digital social networks and Cubaminrex at 5:00 pm Friday.

#Cuba and #Venezuela celebrates today the 20 anniversary of the Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement. Through this agreement, Venezuela was declared an illiteracy free country by #UNESCO. �� https://t.co/1EfvH22WVM — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 30, 2020