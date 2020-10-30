Cuba, Venezuela Commemorate 20 Years of Unity and Cooperation

The meeting was headed by the Presidents of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, with high level delegations from both governments in attendance.
The Agreement was signed in Caracas on October 30, 2000, to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries, promote and foster the progress of their respective economies, the reciprocal advantages of cooperation for the economic and social advancement, and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The Agreement also laid the foundation and principles for the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America - People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).
Canal Caribe broadcast the event on Cuban Television and its platforms in digital social networks and Cubaminrex at 5:00 pm Friday.
During the meeting, the Venezuelan head of state proposed the REDE Plan (Plan for Resistance and Development of Cuba and Venezuela), a ten-year cooperation plan until 2030 in science and technology, food production, and other vital matters of national development for the two nations.
To further commemorate the historic date, President Maduro also reinaugurated the newly rehabilitated Salvador Allende Comprehensive Health Center in Miranda state, with Governor Hector Rodriguez and the head of the Cuban medical mission in Venezuela, Dr. Reinol Garcia Moreiro.
Lastly, the two heads of state commemorated the 60th birthday of a great friend and ally of the two nations, the Argentine footballer Diego Armando Maradona, whom they wished a happy birthday.