Poland Not to Invoke the North Atlantic Treaty

Polish President Duda acknowledged that the missile was launched from Ukraine.

Poland will inform the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that the missile that hit its territory on Tuesday and caused two deaths was fired by the Ukrainian Army.

President Andrzej Duda declared that "it is probable" that the missile "was launched by Ukraine" and that "nothing indicates" that it was an "intentional attack against Poland".

Warsaw will not finally invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which provides for consultations between allies when "the territorial integrity, political independence or security of either Party" is threatened.

The Polish Executive would have already contacted its NATO allies to confirm that it was a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that deviated from its trajectory.

����������������'Poland's missile incident ‘has nothing to do with Russia.’ Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan commented on the shells hitting the territory of Poland. pic.twitter.com/DRpECLn55b — AZ �������� (@AZgeopolitics) November 16, 2022

On Wednesday, however, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced that air defense systems, ground forces, and the navy were on high alert.

"The Polish army is monitoring the situation. We are in constant contact with our allies," he said.

After registering an explosion caused by a missile in Przewodow, a town near the Ukrainian border, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki appeared before the press last night to warn against false news, provocations and disinformation "that only benefit Russia".