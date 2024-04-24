Kenya Shows Concern About Food Waste

On this, the director of the Kenya Nutrition Society, Henry Ng’ethe, says the problem must be addressed from the grassroots, farms, to the consumer table.

Kenyan authorities show considerable concern about food waste in the African country. According to the principal heads of the goverment, the problem increase the poverty of the country also increase thehunger and the contamination in the continent.

On this, the director of the Kenya Nutrition Society, Henry Ng’ethe, says the problem must be addressed from the grassroots, farms, to the consumer table.

“Food waste is a critical component that must be addressed if any nation in the world is to achieve food and nutrition security,” says Ng’ethe.

“This is something that farmers must address because statistics have shown that around 811 million people go hungry due to lack of food. A third of the food produced worldwide is wasted due to other losses in the food system.” Said the Director of the Kenyan Society.

It is important to educate consumers about the connection between soil health and human health. They can help promote soil health by selecting foods that are grown in healthy soils, reducing food waste & minimizing packaging. #Agroecology #ConsumersInAgroecology @Consumers_Kenya https://t.co/ur9JLOi5Zu — Anny Kaveza (@MisAnny07) April 19, 2024

According to a recent United Nations report, the world wasted about 1.05 billion tons of food it produced in 2022.

This numbers represents about 19 per cent of the world’s food production that year: That 19 per cent could help to tackle the hunger in warzones across subsaharian Africa, like Sudan.