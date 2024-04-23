    • Live
South Africa: Deputy President visits the United Arab Emirates

    Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile. Apr. 23, 2024. | Photo: X/@PresidencyZA

Published 23 April 2024
South Africa, as one of the leading countries in the sector within the African continent, has the opportunity to spearhead initiatives to strengthen the delivery of public services and improve participation in the digital economy. 

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile is undertaking a Working Visit to Dubai and Abu-Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 22 to 25 April 2024.

The Deputy President’s visit to the UAE is aimed at building and strengthening bilateral relations, particularly increasing economic and knowledge exchange between the two states.

In this context, Mashatile and his delegation will carry out conversations with experts in telecommunications and digital economy, in line with South Africa's objectives related to the expansion of technological and digital infrastructure towards meaningful universal connectivity.

In particular, they will interact with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Applications, as well as other relevant national and regional entities in the UAE.

Both countries are moving towards digital sovereignty and South Africa, as one of the leading countries in the sector within the African continent, has the opportunity to spearhead initiatives to strengthen the delivery of public services and improve participation in the digital economy. 

by teleSUR/ OSG
