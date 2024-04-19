Heavy Rains in Kenya Leave at Least 32 Dead

The abundant rainfall, too, has left more than 40000 displaced, because their homes were destroyed by the passage of water.

At least 32 people have died in Kenya after several days of torrential rains and floods, which have destroyed residential areas and farming areas.

The Kenyan Red Cross has called for the construction of at least 35 camps to accommodate victims of the weather. The most affected areas so far are the Nairobi and Rift Valley regions.

On the other hand, the forecasts for the coming days do not seem favorable, on the contrary, torrential rains are expected similar to those of these last days.

Informal settlement dwellers in Nairobi are being negatively impacted by the heavy rains and urgently need government assistance. #SemaUkweli #RevealingTheTruth pic.twitter.com/TnFf6CZr56 — Sema Ukweli (@SemaUkweliKenya) April 19, 2024

The rainy season in the African country usually ends in May, however, this season is conditioned by the atmospheric phenomenon of El Niño.

The Operations Centre, for its part, had evacuated more than 50 people from risk areas at risk of flooding from overflowing rivers.

The rains in Kenya have been devastating since last month when four people were killed by a flood in Nairobi, where, also a bus carrying more than 40 people was dragged off the road by the force of the water.