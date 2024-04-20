At Least 58 Killed in a Shipwreck in Central African Republic

At least 58 people died last Friday in a shipwreck on the M'Poko river, near the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR), Bangui, confirmed today the athorities.

Witnesses to the shipwreck claimed that the wrecked boat, which collapsed in half, was carrying more than 300 people, much more than its capacity, when it sank. They were on their way to the funeral of a local leader in Mokelo village, Bimbo commune, Ombella-Mpoko prefecture.

According to their testimonies, the barge had difficulties shortly after leaving and some people who followed it in smaller environments, because on board there was no space, they collected several bodies with the help of fishermen and residents in the surroundings.

At least 58 bodies found after an overloaded boat capsized in Central African Republic's capital Bangui pic.twitter.com/XQyxQFFp3w — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 20, 2024

They also saved an unspecified figure that was staying afloat. Some of them had to be transferred to hospitals, although rescue services arrived at the site of the tragedy 40 minutes later, press reports indicate that this Saturday they were no longer on the ground.

Representatives of the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) expressed solidarity with the victims, the president of the AU Commission, Mouss Faki Mahamat, said "All our solidarity with the Government and the people of the Central African Republic after the sinking of a ship (...) which resulted in several deaths and injuries. Our deepest condolences to the families most affected by this terrible tragedy."

For his part, the deputy special representative of the UN secretary general (António Guterres), Mohamed Ag Ayoya, offered his "heartfelt condolences to the families painfully affected and to the whole nation. We all stand in solidarity with national and local authorities".