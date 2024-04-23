Africa in Need of More Research in Agriculture

"Food insecurity persists in Africa primarily because agricultural productivity has not kept pace with population growth."

The Moroccan Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development, Mohamed Sadiki, called this Tuesday to increase the "very modest" investment in research in Africa, which amounted to less than 1% of the continent's GDP, to face the challenges of change in climate.

His remarks came during his intervention at a conference on agricultural research held at the Salon International de l'Agriculture du Maroc (SIAM). This event is the most important agricultural event in Africa.

It is hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, INRA and the Office of the National du Conseil Agricole (ONCA), ICARDA, and the World Bank, with the participation of universities and private partners and NGOs, farmers, and extension agents.

During the event, a conservation platform will be presented and a certificate ceremony for ONCA agents will be organized.

Sadiki highlighted the significant disparity between developed and developing countries. He said this refers to infrastructure, scientific capacity, technology, strategic vision and governance".

In Africa, there are limits and need for the agricultural research. In 2016, Africa invested just 0.39 percent of its agricultural GDP (AgGDP) in agricultural R&D, down from 0.54 percent in 2000. There is urgent need for investing in agricultural research to confront climate change, especially after the effects left by the pandemic and that increasingly threatens food security.

African Union (AU) Agriculture Commissioner Josefa Sacko said for her part that "food insecurity persists in Africa primarily because agricultural productivity has not kept pace with population growth." The AU, she added, recognizes the objective that Africa allocate at least 1% of its GDP to research and to promote agricultural research as a fundamental pillar.