Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu Cast Vote in P & P Elections

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, candidate to presidency of Türkiye, and member of the Republican People's Party (CHP) and the presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance, cast his vote Sunday during the 28th Türkiye presidential and parliamentary elections.

Kılıçdaroğlu deposited the envelope with his votes in ballot box number 4,221 at the Argentina Primary School in the Cukurambar district of the capital Ankara together with his wife Selvi Kılıçdaroğlu, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas and Cankaya District Mayor Alper Taşdelen.

Speaking to reporters as he left the polling station, Kılıçdaroğlu thanked all voters who went to the polls and cast their ballots, and expressed respect for them.

Kılıçdaroğlu said that "we all miss democracy very much, we all miss being together very much, we all miss hugging each other very much" and noted that he hopes that "spring will come to this country" and that it will "always continue."

"We all missed democracy," Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu told reporters after casting his vote with his wife Selvi in Turkey's capital Ankara today. "You will see, God willing, spring will come to this country." Kılıçdaroğlu is running as a joint candidate representing six different parties… pic.twitter.com/niXH97FUvi — Turkish Minute (@TurkishMinuteTM) May 14, 2023

After the vote, Kılıçdaroğlu and his wife headed to their home in the capital.

Kılıçdaroğlu is the main rival to incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the presidential election.