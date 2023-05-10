Iran Ready to Facilitate Rapprochement Between Syria & Türkiye

Iran believes that Syria and Türkiye can adopt a forward-looking approach, resolving disputes through dialogue and enhancing cooperation.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian voiced his country's readiness to support diplomatic efforts and forward-looking steps taken under the principle of good neighborliness between Syria and Türkiye.

He made the remarks during a quadrilateral meeting with his Syrian, Turkish and Russian counterparts on the Syria issue in Moscow. The meeting marks the highest-level talks so far on rebuilding ties between Damascus and Ankara, which cut ties in March 2012, a year after the outbreak of Syria's civil war.

Amir-Abdollahian welcomed Syria and Türkiye to resume their talks on the normalization, saying the development will be in the interests of the two countries and the entire region's security.

Tehran believes that any political solution to the Syrian crisis should be built upon full respect for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, such respect can also benefit the stability and security of countries that share common borders with Syria.

�� FM #Lavrov: The launch of the process of Türkiye-Syria normalisation exerts a noticeable positive influence not only on the situation around Syria but on the overall atmosphere throughout the Middle East.



�� https://t.co/rTv7hJpITj pic.twitter.com/tI6ShrMzDZ — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) May 10, 2023

Amir-Abdollahian also noted that Syria's military deployment in border regions and joint efforts with its neighbors for the security of shared borders can prevent terror activities and separatists, easing their shared security concerns.

These would also prepare the ground for the re-establishment of the neighborly and strategic ties between Damascus and Ankara, Syrian refugees' return to their country, and the withdrawal of Turkish forces from joint border areas to an agreed timetable, he added.

Amir-Abdollahian added Iran "deeply" believes that Syria and Türkiye can adopt a forward-looking approach, resolving disputes through dialogue and enhancing cooperation based on the principle of good neighborliness.

The Turkish army has launched four large-scale operations in northern Syria since 2016. The most recent operation was launched in 2020. Türkiye says Kurdish militants in northern Syria compromise its security by carrying out "terrorist" attacks.