Türkiye FM Casts Vote in Presidential & Parliamentary Elections

"the word is with the nation"

During the country's 28th parliamentary and presidential elections, Türkiye Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu cast his vote in the Alanya municipality of Antalya province on the Mediterranean coast.

Cavusoglu and his wife, Hülya Cavusoglu, attended the Aysen Cengiz Urfalioglu Elementary School to cast their ballot. Cavusoglu deposited the ballot envelope in ballot box number 2,333.

During a press briefing, Cavusoglu conveyed his optimism for the potential positive impact that the votes of both national and international citizens may have on the country's overall prosperity, stability, and fortification, ultimately contributing towards a more strong Türkiye.

According to Cavusoglu, the politicians have said their words, adding that now "the word is with the nation" and reminded "sovereignty belongs, unconditionally, to the nation."

#Türkiye Dışişleri Bakanı Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Cumhurbaşkanı ve 28. Dönem Milletvekili Genel Seçimleri kapsamında Antalya'nın Alanya ilçesinde oyunu kullandı. pic.twitter.com/A2Df8whVuX — Mehr Haber Ajansı (@AjansMehr) May 14, 2023

"We are confident in the foresight of our nation," Cavusoglu said.

The ballot was "quite long" and "barely fit in the envelope," said Cavusoglu in response to a question.

Cavusoglu also stated, "we are a democratic country. There are many political parties. Many political parties have obtained the right to participate in the elections by fulfilling the necessary criteria before the election," adding "next time, probably a bigger envelope should be placed."