Presidential & Parliamentary Elections Begins in Türkiye

Millions of Turkish citizens commenced their journey towards polling stations on Sunday for the country's presidential and parliamentary elections. Over 64.1 million people are registered to exercise their right to vote, including 1.76 million overseas early voters and 4.9 million individuals who are casting their ballots for the first time.

A grand total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been duly arranged for the constituencies across the country to facilitate the voting process.

Each eligible voter is entitled to cast two ballots, one for electing a president and the other for selecting parliamentarians, who will hold office for a duration of five years.

The election requires voters to make a decision between three candidates: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is seeking a re-election, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the main opposition contender, and Sinan Ogan.

On Thursday, Muharrem Ince, a potential candidate for the presidency, opted to step down from the electoral competition.

At present, Türkiye has 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates actively competing to attain seats within the 600-member parliament.

There are five competing multiparty blocs in the running are the People's Alliance, Nation Alliance, Ancestral Alliance, Labor and Freedom Alliance, and Union of Socialist Forces Alliance.