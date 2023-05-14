President Erdoğan Casts Vote in P & P Elections

“My hope to God is that after the counting concludes this evening, the outcome is good for the future of our country, for Turkish democracy”

Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan cast his vote in Istanbul during the country's 28th presidential and parliamentary elections.

President Erdoğan and his wife, Emine Erdoğan, arrived at 11:40 am local time at the Saffet Çebi High School in the Kisikli neighborhood in the Üsküdar.

Upon their arrival, the couple received a cordial welcome from an assembly of dignitaries, encompassing Türkiye Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Üsküdar Mayor Hilmi Türkmen, Istanbul AK Parti provincial chairman Osman Nuri Kabaktepe, and a crowd that had filled the school's courtyard. Erdoğan and his wife cast their vote in ballot box number 3,279.

After voting , President Erdoğan expressed for the outcome of the polls would be beneficial for the country. “My hope to God is that after the counting concludes this evening, the outcome is good for the future of our country, for Turkish democracy,” said Erdoğan.

Upon their opportunity, they cordially greeted the authoritative figures responsible for the distribution of the ballot boxes and presented their identification credentials for requisite verification procedures.

After the verification of identity had been completed, they proceeded to the designated cabinets, where they securely enclosed the ballots containing the names of the candidates running for the presidential and parliamentary positions.

Afterward, both proceeded to place the envelopes in the designated ballot box.