Over 3,000 Migrants Were Attacked in US-Mexico Border

The number of crimes against them increased from around 500 incidents in April to over 3 million incidents in mid-June.

On Tuesday, the Human Rights First (HRF) NGO reported that 3,250 migrants have been kidnapped, raped, or assaulted since January when they got stranded in Mexican territory due to the U.S. Title 42 deportation policy.

Enacted by former President Donald Trump In 2020, this provision allows border agents to immediately expel asylum seekers who are caught crossing into the country. This policy was implemented with the justification of halting the COVID-19 Spread in U.S. Territory

During President Joe Biden’s administration, over 400 million migrants detained at or near the border have been expelled and sent back to Mexico.

Exclusive: We were tipped off to a large human smuggling stash house in Alton, TX here in the RGV. Law enforcement on scene told us there were 107 people crammed together inside in the heat & humidity. Smugglers keep migrants in these before moving them further into U.S. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ePt7qOc91n — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 15, 2021

The Biden administration insists that Title 42 remains necessary to limit the COVID-19 spread, although many epidemiologists have opposed it. In the last weeks, however, the pressure to withdraw this policy has appeared to ratchet up as pandemic conditions improve in the U.S. and as advocates continue to raise concerns about the effect of the policy on vulnerable migrants. Over 2,700 out of 3,250 incidents reported by HRF were logged through an ongoing survey carried out by the "Al Otro Lado" legal service provider. Currently, drug cartels, street gangs, and human trafficking networks operate at the U.S.-Mexico border.