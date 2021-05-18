Mexico Considers Relaxing Border Measures From June 22

Mexico decided to maintain restrictions on non-essential travel until June 21 with the U.S and Guatemala, respectively. Likewise, the Mexican Foreign Minister highlighted the "severe economic impact" the measures have had on the economy.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed that his country and the U.S. are considering more flexible measures for non-essential land border crossings from June 22 as the COVID-19 vaccination advances in both countries.

"Mexico and the United States are in discussions to relax from June 22 the restrictions on border crossings based on indices on the spread of COVID-19 and the number of vaccines applied on both sides of the border," the official said.

Mañana superaremos 30 millones de dosis de vacunas : pic.twitter.com/bWHZTwG5aG — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) May 18, 2021

"Tomorrow, we will surpass 30 million vaccines."

"They decided to prolong the restrictions still because they have not finished the vaccination in the whole area, there are cities that have already finished, but there are others that have not; then, their opinion is not to open or not to remove those restrictions until they finish the vaccination, in any case, they are already close to achieving it," Ebrard explained referring to the U.S.

