Justice Has Triumphed, Says Venezuelan President on Saab Release

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received this Wednesday at the Miraflores Palace the diplomat Alex Saab, whose release he described as a victory of the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace.

"The only truth is that Alex Saab's only crime was to overcome criminal sanctions, looking for medicines in times of COVID-19 pandemic," Maduro said upon receiving the Venezuelan diplomat.

"It is a time of vindication of the truth, hatred, vengeance and lies could not today and never could with us hatred, fascism, revenge, violence, nor persecution, because we Venezuelans are made of steels and centuries of struggle," the president added.

Maduro also extended his gratitude to those who "have led this entire process that has allowed this exchange today with the Government of the United States of America, and the safe and free rescue of Alex Saab Morán."

In this regard the president thanked the members of the Barbados Negotiation Commission: Dr. Gerardo Blyde; the President of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez; First Lady Cilia Flores; the diplomat's wife, Camilla Fabri; Alex Saab's children and the men and women of the Free Alex Saab Movement, inside and outside Venezuela, for promoting the struggle for Saab's release.

¡Ha triunfado la Patria! Bienvenido Alex Saab, hombre valiente y patriota que resistió con dignidad un secuestro de 1280 días en manos de los EE.UU. El pueblo venezolano celebra tu regreso, tiempos de reivindicación de la verdad y la justicia, ni el odio ni el fascismo podrán con… pic.twitter.com/f1418llPAb — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 20, 2023

The tweet reads, "The Homeland has triumphed! Welcome Alex Saab, brave and patriotic man who resisted with dignity a 1280 days kidnapping in the hands of the U.S. The Venezuelan people celebrate your return, times of vindication of truth and justice, neither hatred nor fascism will be able to defeat us. Long live the victory of truth and dignity of Venezuela!"

Maduro ratified his willingness to walk a path of respect, of equal treatment with the U.S. Government, in order to move towards a different stage of relations.

"Today we have taken a step and hopefully the path for a process of respect, of equal treatment and understanding between the United States of America and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will be achieved," said the Venezuelan president.

For his part, diplomat Saab said that "life is a constant miracle and today the miracle of freedom, the miracle of justice has come true."

Saab also thanked those who supported him during his kidnapping. "Thanks to the people of Venezuela. I am proud to serve the people of Venezuela and to serve this Government, a humane Government, a loyal Government, a Government that does not abandon and a Government that, like me, never gives up."