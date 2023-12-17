Venezuela is Advancing in the Claim of the Guayana Esequiba: President Maduro

"Thursday, December 14 will be written in the history of the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace as a day of Venezuela’s triumph of truth before Latin America and the Caribbea"

Lastnight The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, held this Saturday a meeting with the country’s High Military Command, occasion in that he considered that Venezuela is advancing in the claim of the Esequiba Guiana and and valued as historic the meeting with Guyana in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The working meeting, held at the Miraflores Palace, was attended by the executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, and the Minister of Defense, General in Chief Vladimir Padrino, as well as the High Military Command and the commanders of the Strategic Regions and Operational Zones of Integral Development (REDI and ZODI).

The president considered that it was fair and necessary to call the consultative referendum of December 3 and place in the hands of the people the decision of the political and diplomatic course to follow in the claim of the historical rights of the Venezuelan homeland.

"Thursday, December 14 will be written in the history of the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace as a day of Venezuela’s triumph of truth before Latin America and the Caribbean, a day of triumph of our libertarian vocation, our unionist vocation, our diplomatic capacity" said the head of state.

In turn, he appreciated that the outcome of the meeting in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was the best tribute to the 19 years of the constitution of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA - TCP)as well as the 29th anniversary of the first meeting between commanders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez.

On the other hand, it meant the importance of projecting a solution within the political space of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), without external interference, and congratulated the members of the delegation that accompanied him to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, including Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, whom he described as an advocate of national dignity.

Head of State Nicolas Maduro instructed to fine-tune all security plans for the protection of the Venezuelan people: "We must supervise and monitor the proper functioning of the Safe Christmas Plan to protect our people who are in the streets, at concerts, shopping, on walks, protecting our people in all spaces," he advised.