Venezuela Rejects UK & Canadian Interference in Essequibo Issue

"This controversy will be resolved directly between the parties," Venezuelan FM Gil pointed out.

On Monday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil strongly criticized the arrival of the United Kingdom Minister for the Americas, David Rutley, to Guyana.

"The former invading and enslaving empire, which illegally occupied the territory of Guayana Esequiba and acted in an skillful and sneaky manner against the interests of Venezuela, insists on intervening in a territorial controversy that they themselves generated," Gil said.

"This controversy will be resolved directly between the parties. The only valid action of the United Kingdom will be the recognition of its responsibility before international law and the obligations derived from the Geneva Agreement of 1966. We will stop the new filibustering that seeks to destabilize the region," he added.

Similarly, Gil criticized the statements made by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly regarding the territorial difference between Venezuela and Guyana.

Venezuela President Maduro arrives in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for talks with Guyana president over the disputed territory of the Guayana Esequiba pic.twitter.com/dl0QGvLuvI — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) December 14, 2023

"The territorial controversy over Guyana Essequiba is not a matter of her concern. I recommend Melanie Joly take care of her problems. Canada's position is interventionist, provocative and hostile," he said.

"We will not allow them to disrupt our peace route. We have our agenda well defined by the Geneva Agreement and you are not part of it," Gil added.

Previously, on Dec. 15, Joly issued a statement informing that his country "reaffirms its support for Guyana's sovereignty."

In an obvious intention to interfere in the matter, Canada also stated that it seeks a "diplomatic settlement of the dispute at the International Court of Justice," even though Venezuela does not recognize the jurisdiction of this institution.