Venezuela Rejects France’s Erroneous Assessments on the Essequibo Dispute

The Venezuelan government rejected on Friday the content of the telephone conversation held by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, with the Guyanese President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on the Essequibo controversy.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, said through his official account in the social network X that in the telephone contact, both Ali and Colonna ignored that the Essequibo is a territory that is still in dispute, and whose solution is in the Geneva Agreement, signed in 1966.

For his part, the Venezuelan vice minister for Europe, Franklin Ramírez, delivered a note of protest to the French Embassy in Caracas.

Venezuela demands a rectification of the statements issued by both authorities.

According to an official note from France, Colonna recalled, during his conversation with Ali, the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana, and urged Venezuela to refrain from any unilateral action.

Yesterday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro held a meeting with his Guyanese counterpart, Irfaan Alí, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, with the purpose of peacefully resolving the dispute over Guayana Esequiba.

Both parties agreed to continue direct dialogue and not to threaten or use force under any circumstances. Venezuela is committed to defend the territory of the Essequibo, which is part of its historical heritage.