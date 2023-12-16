Venezuela FM Called to His UK Counterpart to Take Off His Hands in Latin America

The statement was in response to a message posted on the aforementioned social network by David Cameron.

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, on Friday demanded that UK Foreign Minister David Cameron get his hands off Latin America and the Caribbean.

Through his account on social network X (formerly Twitter), the Venezuelan minister for Foreign Affairs urged Cameron to deal "with his own affairs that are quite complex".

"The imperialist and colonialist attitude of his country was the cause of the theft of the Guayana Esequiba from Venezuela, which left as an inheritance this controversy that we will resolve through direct dialogue without malicious interference, as the Geneva Agreement of 1966 requires"said Gil.

The Chancellor’s statement was in response to a message posted on the aforementioned social network by Cameron, who referred to the statement presented in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines following the meeting between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his Guyanese counterpart Irfaan Ali, with their respective delegations, to address the territorial dispute over the Esequiba Guiana.

Desde Venezuela, le exigimos al fracasado y tristemente célebre @David_Cameron, Canciller de la ex-potencia imperial del Reino Unido, sacar sus manos de nuestra America Latina y el Caribe, y ocupase de sus propios asuntos que bien complejos están.



La actitud imperialista y… https://t.co/NZdjdxeMlP — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) December 15, 2023

Cameron also advise that the UK America's minister David Rutley will visit Guyana in the coming days to further show our support for the Guyanese people on this vital issue.

Also the Venezuelan government rejected on Friday the content of the telephone conversation held by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, with the Guyanese President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on the Essequibo controversy.

Yvan Gil, said through his official account in the social network X that in the telephone contact, both Ali and Colonna ignored that the Essequibo is a territory that is still in dispute, and whose solution is in the Geneva Agreement, signed in 1966.