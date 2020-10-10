Bolivia’s Coup President Goes on Anti-Che Guevara Tirade

Bolivia’s defacto President Jeanine Añez marked the execution of Ernesto Che Guevara with an unprecedented "act of reparation" and tribute to the soldiers who participated in the killing of the revolutionary in 1967.

"Congratulations on the defeat of the communist invader," proclaimed Añez in a six minute anti-communist tirade in which she glorified the killing of Che Guevara, praising the Bolivian army’s actions during the CIA-backed operation 53 years ago.

Standing before the soldiers of Ñancahuazú, she said, "the defeat and death of Che Guevara in Bolivia taught us that the communist dictatorship has no way to go in Bolivia,"

“Not the communist, nor the facsist, nor the populist,” said the self-declared defacto president.

Jeanine Añez glorifies the killing of Che Guevara and gives praise to those who murdered him 53 years ago.



"Congratulations on the defeat of the communist invader." pic.twitter.com/eqMQxonRAZ — Camila (@camilateleSUR) October 10, 2020

Añez and allies have often referred to Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) presidential candidate, Luis Arce Catacora, as a populist, using the term in a derogatory sense while also using blunt and coded anti-communist language in speeches.

“What we will never allow in the republican tradition of the Bolivian people is the installation of tyranny; Bolivians want to be a republic, a democracy and the truth is that the best tribute and reparation to the fallen Bolivians to stop Che and his criminal and communist invasion, is to build freedom and democracy together,” she said.

The defacto President paid tribute to the “47 Bolivian soldiers, 47 members of our Armed Forces, 47 of our citizens who fell victim to the guerrilla terrorism that Che Guevara brought to Bolivia," in stark contrast with the position for President Evo Morales who admired the revolutionary hero.

Despite dropping out of the race, Añez has been criticized for continue to use state resources to campaign for Carlos Mesa and also for her own administration despite having a limited time left in office.