Jordan Sends Aid Plane to Egypt for Gaza Hospitals

It also sent a medical team and relevant supplies to set up a field hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus.

On Thursday, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) sent another plane carrying about 45 tons of medical supplies to Egypt in support of the Gaza Strip's hospitals.

Hussein Al-Shibli, the charity's secretary, said it is the sixth such plane sent by Jordan that is bound to be delivered to hospitals in Gaza.

The aid items were prepared in cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and would be sent through Rafah crossing into the enclave by the Egyptian Red Crescent.

Al-Shibli said that authorities and various stakeholders in Jordan are exerting their utmost efforts to continue their support to the Gazans.

منذ ساعات ليلة امس وحتى صباح اليوم نعمل بكامل طاقتنا لتجهيز طائرة المساعدات الخامسة لأهلنا في غزة بالتعاون مع وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين والقوات المسلحة الأردنية/ سلاح الجو والأجهزة الأمنية المعنية لإيصالها الى غزة عبر معبر رفح والتي تحمل 12 طن من المواد الغذائية.#JHCO pic.twitter.com/FmMBiNwox2 — JHCO (@_jhco) November 15, 2023

Earlier in the week, the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF) announced that it was preparing a substantial shipment to the JHCO as part of its Medical Donations to Gaza Urgent Relief Response.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved — from our generous donors who make this work possible to the hardworking individuals on the ground who facilitate the implementation of our mission. Your collective support fuels our determination to make a life-saving impact on the lives of those in need," the PCRF said.

Also on Thursday, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said it was sending a medical team and relevant supplies to set up a field hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus.

The hospital consists of seven trailers, including two operating rooms, two intensive care rooms, 15 surgical beds and an array of auxiliary departments to serve the transferred and evacuated Palestinians.