    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News

Jamaica: Tainos Push for Recognition as Indigenous Group

  • Indigenous community in Jamaica. Apr. 12, 2024.

    Indigenous community in Jamaica. Apr. 12, 2024. | Photo: X/@JamaicaObserver

Published 12 April 2024
Opinion

They called for recognition in line with the American and UN declarations on the rights of indigenous peoples, as well as open dialogue to achieve reconciliation, land resolution and a legislative framework that grants them greater protection.

On Friday, a group of people who identify themselves as the Taino of Jamaica are pressing the government to legitimize their status as an indigenous community and also want dialogue on respect for their rights.

RELATED:
Jamaica: Construction of Water Treatment Plant Monitored

In statements reproduced by The Gleaner, the leader of the Yamaye Guani Council, Robert Pairman, insisted on formal recognition for both them and the Maroons, denouncing that the process on this issue began in 2022, but has stalled.

He said the National Heritage Fund is responsible for taking the process forward and lamented the lack of plans by the state to help indigenous communities situate themselves within Jamaica's history, as it hinders the full practice of their culture and self-determination.

He called for recognition in line with the American and UN declarations on the rights of indigenous peoples, as well as open dialogue to achieve reconciliation, land resolution and a legislative framework that grants them greater protection.

In June 2019 Pairman received the attributes as chief of the Jamaican Hummingbird (Yukayeke Yamaye Guani) tribe and the event was seen as an expression of a renaissance of indigenous consciousness in the Caribbean.

It was the first proclamation of a Taino chieftain since they were considered disappeared in this country.

Tags

Jamaica Indigenous People Tainos

The Star
The Independent
by teleSUR/ OSG
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.