Jamaica to Activate Civil Registration in Braille

The new measure is part of the commitment to promote inclusion and accessibility by making great efforts to improve its services and meet the needs of all citizens.

On Wednesday, official sources stated that Jamaica seeks to become the first Caribbean country to provide civil registration documents in Braille, following the introduction of the first batch of Braille certificates for the blind.

The initiative, which is being carried out by the Department of the Registrar General, will be officially implemented as of April 2, with the purpose of providing equal access to essential documents for the visually impaired population.

The announcement, made by the executive director of the entity Charlton McFarlane, states that it will provide access to documents such as birth, marriage and death certificates in Braille, a tactile writing system used by the visually impaired.

According to the official, quoted by the Caribbean Weekly News digital newspaper, the new measure is part of the commitment to promote inclusion and accessibility by making great efforts to improve its services and meet the needs of all citizens.

#JAMAICA: On April 2, Jamaica’s Registrar General’s Department (RGD) will introduce the first batch of Braille certificates, becoming the first Caribbean nation to provide equal access to essential documents for individuals with visual impairments. pic.twitter.com/HcAOwm7OhK — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) March 26, 2024

It will enable members of the visually impaired community to access, read, interpret and learn directly about the information contained in their vital documentation, McFarlane said of the project, which for the first time will be produced systematically in another written language.

He noted that the initiative involves collaboration with the Jamaican Society for the Blind, which is assisting with the language and printing of the certificates based on consultations with members of that community.