Jamaica To Take in Haitian Orphans Amidst the Crisis

According to government data, approximately 30,000 children out of some four million nationwide live in some 750 orphanages throughout Haiti.

On Monday, national media reported that Jamaica's Minister of National Security, Horace Chang, confirmed that the country will take in orphans from Haiti, amid growing social challenges in the French-speaking nation, particularly in Port-au-Prince.

We have agreed to accommodate a number of people through legitimate channels, namely orphans residing in an orphanage facing isolation and challenges, who are being cared for by the Mustard Seed Community.

The logistics for this arrangement are currently underway, the official stated, without specifying an exact figure.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says Jamaica has agreed to accommodate orphans from Haiti as the social conditions in the French-speaking country, particularly in the capital, Port-au-Prince, continue to deteriorate.



Regarding the protection of its borders from refugees, while acknowledging the government's responsibility to help those who really need it.

Furthermore, the minister also emphasized the need to maintain control over the borders to avoid an excessive influx of refugees and assured that measures would be implemented accordingly.

"We remain attentive to border security, we have observed some cases of arrival of vessels, mainly bound for North America through routes involving the Bahamas or South America before reaching the Pacific coast of the United States, authorities are actively participating Caricom and international partners," he concluded.