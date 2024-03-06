Jamaica To Improve Treatment for Diabetic Patients

The rats subjected to the study showed an increase in insulin concentration compared to those that were not treated.

On Wednesday, local media reported that Jamaica is developing promising research for better treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes.

According to the local media The Gleaner, a study led by scientist Amarley Wright assesses the use of the antioxidant glutathione combined with nitric oxide to reduce blood sugar levels in diabetic rats.

After administering the combination of nitric oxide and glutathione, there was a pronounced reduction in blood glucose concentration and a reduction in food intake.

Jamaica, CMC -New research has yielded promising results for more effective treatment and management options for patients suffering from Type 2 diabetes.

According to Wright, further work is needed to assess toxicity, as well as other biomedical parameters that can be measured, to learn more about the mechanism by which these compounds act.

In general, we want to improve the quality of life of diabetic patients, as this is a disease that is on the rise, Wright explained.

Diabetes is a disorder in which an individual develops abnormally high blood sugar due to inadequate or lack of insulin production by the pancreas or the body's inability to respond adequately to the hormone.

Wright noted that type two diabetes accounts for 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes cases worldwide, and that 11.6 percent of Jamaicans are currently living with the condition.