Jamaica Presents Its Agricultural Challenges and Potential

Jamaica's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green: “climate change, market demands and the need to adopt sustainable practices represent a major challenge to agricultural success.”

This 69th edition of the Denbig Agricultural, Industrial and Food Fair is the ideal pretext for Jamaican farmers to showcase their latest results in the agricultural sector.

At the inauguration, Jamaica's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green, spoke about the high resilience capacity that the country's farmers have developed, and the challenge posed by the drought that has affected them since November.

Thanks to the support received by farmers from the ministry and the Local Development Authority, losses in the field were much lower than expected in the face of the drought. One of the measures that has enabled the weather crisis to be withstood has been the increase in the export of agricultural products, said Green.

He also referred to the initiative of the Ministry at the fair, to promote the participation of young people in an agricultural village, aimed at promoting affinity for the sector in this segment of the population.

Los agricultores en #Jamaica se enfrentan a graves desafíos debido al #Clima. Earl los ha podido enfrentar con tecnología en su invernadero, que protege sus cultivos de las condiciones climáticas y naturales adversas, y le ayuda a producir mejores cosechas. Conoce su historia: pic.twitter.com/LQpWnMUpLT — Banco Mundial | América Latina y el Caribe (@BancoMundialLAC) June 15, 2023

The tweet reads, "Farmers in Jamaica are facing serious challenges due to Climate. Earl has been able to address them with technology in his greenhouse, which protects his crops from adverse weather and natural conditions, and helps him produce better crops."

Monday was the last day of the event, which lasted three days and showed some of the areas in which work can continue to be done to strengthen Jamaican agriculture, despite the effects of the weather.

During the inaugural address, Governor General Patrick Allen stated that Jamaica is positioned for growth in agriculture, for which the pace of investment must be maintained. The inauguration was attended by members of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS).

“We must provide our conglomerate with the tools, knowledge and support needed to thrive in an ever-changing landscape, which means improving access to financing, enhancing research and development, strengthening market linkages and promoting sustainable practices that preserve our environment,” he said.

Elsewhere in his speech, the official acknowledged that climate change, market demands and the need to adopt sustainable practices represent a major challenge to agricultural success. "As an event, the Expo is not only a testament to the resilience of entrepreneurs and businesses interested in agriculture, but it is also a celebration of the remarkable progress we have made in cultivating our land and nurturing our nation," Allen said.

Jamaica is a major producer of bananas, coffee and tobacco, all of which are destined for export on a large scale. For domestic consumption, it produces mostly potatoes and corn.