Jamaica to Be Third Country to Deploy Police Forces in Haiti

It is well known that historically, interventionism in Haiti in the name of human rights has ended up reaffirming the neocolonial system that keeps the country tied to an immovable underdeveloped structure.

Jamaica will be the third country to deploy police forces in Haiti, after Kenya and Bahamas, informed the Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, in a press conference. He assured that the Jamaican government is committed to the security of Haiti, and that the assistance will be according to the country's possibilities.

Jamaica's offer, as well as those of the Bahamas and Kenya, are still awaiting UN approval. The African country also offered to lead the international force that could be formed.

It is hoped that the troops being sent from the Caribbean region, as long as they are not large numbers, can be constituted as a joint CARICOM force.

Holness clarified that Jamaica's collaboration with security in Haiti cannot detract from the strength of the fight against crime in his country or have a negative impact on the security of Jamaicans; however, he acknowledged that there is a deep commitment, born out of the feelings of sympathy and solidarity that unite both peoples.

Le Premier ministre jamaicain, Andrew Holness a confirmé que la Jamaïque restait déterminée à envoyer des troupes en Haïti dans le cadre des tentatives visant à apporter la stabilité à la capitale, Port-au-Prince, qui est envahie par la violence des gangs. pic.twitter.com/0glHtXvUdj — Nancy Roc (@TheNancyRoc) August 7, 2023

The tweet reads, "Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has confirmed that Jamaica remains committed to sending troops to Haiti as part of attempts to bring stability to the capital, Port-au-Prince, which is overrun by gang violence."

On the other hand, voices continue to be raised against these initiatives. Many critics see an interventionist undertone in the so-called humanitarian aid. It should be remembered that in 2022 there was great opposition to possible interventions by the United States, Canada and UN peacekeeping forces in Haiti's internal affairs.

Among many of the organizations that objected were the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, the International Assembly of Peoples, AlBA Movements and the Plateforme Hatienne de Plaidoyer pour un Development. A common view was that interventionism would only worsen the crisis and detract from greater autonomy and capacity to develop genuine resilience for Haitian society and institutions.

In this regard, and in the midst of new plans for police and military assistance to Haiti, the president of the Haiti-Jamaica Society, Myrtha Désulmé, rejected any intervention that could be destructive to the country.

The CARICOM Caribbean Community is expected to define in a few hours the terms and composition of the joint operation to be organized among member states of the organization, to join the efforts being made. Kenya pledged a force of 1000 agents, to which 150 Bahamian troops will be added, both pending approval by the UN.

On the first day of this month of August, Haitians displaced by the insecurity prevailing in the streets of the country, asked the authorities for help to return to their places of origin, and denounced the terrible survival conditions prevailing in the shelters. Meanwhile, there are reports of increased incursions of the armed group Vitelhomme in residential areas.