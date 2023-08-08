Colombia Defeats Jamaica in the Women's Soccer World Cup

On August 12, Colombia will face England at 10:00 GMT at the Australia Stadium.

In the last day of the round of 16 of the Women's Soccer World Cup on Tuesday, Catalina Usme knocked down Jamaica and put Colombia face to face with England in the quarterfinals, in which France will also be after beating Morocco 4-0.

A goal by Catalina Usme allowed Colombia to qualify for the first time in the quarterfinals of a women's World Cup after beating Jamaica 1-0 on Tuesday in Melbourne.

The first 15 minutes Jamaica pressed to hinder the departure of the Colombians with the intention of catching a ball near the goal defended by Catalina Perez.

Despite the fact that Khadija Shaw and Drew Spence got together and tried to gain prominence, their efforts did not go beyond sparks and Colombia gradually established itself and progressed with Catalina Usme, Leicy Santos and Diana Ospina.

The tweet reads, "Gooooool! Celebrate Colombia. The Tricolor's top scorer scores 1-0 for the Tricolor against Jamaica. What a quality Cata Usme!

The 18-year-old player Ana Maria Guzman did not hesitate in her debut and crossed a ball that was left over to Blackwood so that Usme, the national team's all-time goalscorer, beat goalkeeper Spencer in the 51st minute.

After seeing the wall that worked against France and Brazil fall down with two 0-0 defeats in the group stage, the Jamaicans saw themselves for the first time without their unbeaten record in the World Cup and had to go to the front.

They hurried and found a crack through which Brown almost equalized the game when he crashed a ball into the post before a bad start from Pérez.

Faced with the spaces that their rival now left, the Colombian team used the counterattack with Linda Caicedo but lacked precision in finishing. This Real Madrid player became important by finding greater freedoms and she was about to convert the second Colombian goal but she missed and sent the ball over the arc.

Donaldson took a risk with his substitution and came close to drawing against the Colombians, who had another chance to score with Leicy Santos but his header crashed into the vertical. On August 12 Colombia will face England at 10:00 GMT at the Australia Stadium.