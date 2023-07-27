Jamaica Hosts the Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2024

Jamaican Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, was pleased to welcome the participants of Caribbean Travel to the Montego Bay Convention Center for the designated date of 2024.

Jamaica has been chosen to host the important tourism event Caribbean Travel Marketplace, to be held May 20-22, 2024. This event is managed by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and its president, Nicola Madden-Greig, said that the upcoming venue is a great attraction for participants, as since the last event held in the Caribbean country in 2019, it is known of the great progress made by the tourism sector in the Caribbean country.

“At CHTA we are delighted that Jamaica builds on the enormous success of our Marketplace this year in Barbados because it is where deals are made, allowing new and established buyers from all corners of the world to access a rich offering of travel products and experiences throughout the Caribbean,” said Madden-Greig.

The fundamental fact that has allowed the choice of Jamaica is the close collaboration that has been established between the CHTA and the Jamaica Hotel and Tourism Association (JHTA). These ties also represent a great recognition of tourism development in the Caribbean country, since Caribbean Travel represents the most important tourist event of the association, bringing together the best buyers and sellers of tourism products and services in the region.

In the meeting, there is a space known as B2B that allows the signing of agreements with suppliers of the most dissimilar branches in Marketing meetings. There are also collaborative agreements and strategy designs that “make us smarter about how best to share the Caribbean experience with visitors from around the world,” said Madden-Greig, who is also director of marketing and sales for The Courtleigh Hospitality Group in Jamaica.

#Jamaica will host the 42nd edition of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace on 20-22 May 2024. The CTM was last held in Jamaica just prior to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019. Next year’s event will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre. pic.twitter.com/sKQO0sr9Tw — Neil Steedman, The Travel Buddhist (@neil_steedman) July 24, 2023

For his part, Jamaican Minister Bartlettse was pleased to welcome the participants of Caribbean Travel to the Montego Bay Convention Center for the designated date of 2024. The minister added in his speech that Jamaica stands out not only for its tourism sector, but also for the lessons on resilience and recovery capacity in the face of crises, which the country has been able to implement in the search for prosperity.

“It is very fitting that Jamaica will host this important regional event as we continue on our path to growth. This event will greatly contribute to our tourism suppliers and buyers and will ultimately create strong partnerships in the future,” he added.

Bartlett is an architect and co-founder of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center, an institution that tracks disruptions to mitigate and manage their effects: “At the Caribbean Travel Marketplace, we can show the world how the resilience of the Caribbean tourism sector has made our destination safe for both locals and visitors.”

Prior to the Caribbean Travel announced for next spring, a forum will be held on May 20 specifically, with the participation of opinion leaders and experts from various destinations and organizations, all focused on the tourism business.

Jamaica is considered by many travelers as a natural paradise in the middle of the Caribbean. In addition to its beautiful beaches, it also has an exuberant nature where forests, mountains and lakes stand out.