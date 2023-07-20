Jamaica: Zero Tolerance for Sexual Harassment

The main director of gender affairs at the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sports, Sharon Coburn Robinson, said that "the employer has the responsibility to inform all workers that sexual harassment is prohibited and that there is a zero tolerance approach for any form of sexual harassment in the workplace," she reported during statements to the press.

The Sexual Harassment Prevention and Protection Act (LPPAS) has been implementing a rollout schedule, and this week it announced the creation of a Gender Affairs Office that will provide training to employers and workers on how to implement LPPAS compliance policies.

Since Jamaica passed this law on July 3, policies that regulate sexual harassment as illegal have been proposed to be developed in an accelerated manner. Based on international experience, the authorities aim to implement both educational and capacity programs.

This training will address, in the long term, both the workplace and the population in general. It considers and seeks prevention as a tool for the confrontation of sexual harassment, in addition to legal sanction as a basic framework.

As a first step in this regard, the Bureau of Gender Affairs Office was established, which initially will have both punitive projection and prevention of sexual harassment. It will include educational content and the socio-cultural development of management personnel and workers.

Minister of Gender Olivia Grange will be seeking Cabinet's approval for the proposed members of the Sexual Harassment Tribunal.



Starting from this basic instruction, employers and directors of institutions must generate specific policies against sexual harassment. Within a period of one year, foundations must be established to regulate labor and social relations in the workplace. This will allow each specific policy to have a favorable contextual framework. What is intended is that regulations can capture reality and not fall into abstract requirements that end up being insufficient or too abstract to achieve protection.

The policies that will be reintroduced by the trained personnel must include a definition of sexual harassment in compliance with the provisions of the law. People's rights to a safe environment must be clear.

The Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act, 2021, aims to protect all Jamaican citizens in the workplace, conducting business, renting property, or in any other daily interactions.

The Jamaica Employers’ Federation (JEF), with technical support from the Senior Specialist in Employers’ Activities, ILO Decent Work Team, and Office for the Caribbean, has prepared several guidelines to assist employers with implementing Jamaica’s Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act, 2021, in accordance with those applicable provisions of the ILO Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019, to eliminate violence and harassment in the workplace.

In 2017, Jamaica implemented measures against domestic and sexual violence. At that time, the action was based fundamentally on the preventive detention of the potential aggressor. On that occasion, work was done so that the Domestic Violence Law would ensure that crimes of abuse in the domestic sphere were treated as felonies and carried sanctions in accordance with that category.

More than half a decade after the approval of that law, the country's authorities are incorporating a multidimensional perspective in addressing these social problems.

A more complex notion of social insecurity has been incorporated, defining it as a problem at all levels: workplace, domestic, social, etc., turning the center of attention towards prevention without leaving aside the regulatory function of laws.

The incorporation of the concept of "safe space" is perhaps the most relevant and innovative policy in this context.