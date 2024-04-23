Jamaica Officially Recognizes the Palestinian State

The decision was made by Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, after a debate in the Jamaican government cabinet on Monday.

The government of Jamaica made the decision on Tuesday to officially recognize the Palestinian State.

The decision was made by Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, after a debate in the Jamaican government cabinet on Monday.

With this, Kingston joins the bloc of 140 UN member states and the 11 CARICOM countries that recognize Palestine as a free and sovereign state.

Regarding the Jamaican election on Palestine, Jonhson Smith said, "Jamaica continues to advocate a two-State solution as the only viable option for resolving the long-standing conflict, ensuring Israel’s security and defending the dignity and rights of the Palestinians. By recognizing the State of Palestine, Jamaica strengthens its defence of a peaceful solution".

#FOCUS: Jamaica now joins 11 other CARICOM states who recognise the State of Palestine:



Antigua & Barbuda

Barbados

Belize

Dominica

Grenada

Guyana

Haiti

St Kitts & Nevis

Saint Lucia

St Vincent & the Grenadines

Suriname



In the wider Caribbean, Cuba & Dominican Republic also… pic.twitter.com/2RxR9vZ9mV — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) April 23, 2024

"The decision is aligned with Jamaica’s strong commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter, which seek to generate mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among States, as well as recognition of the right of peoples to self-determination," he added.

Kingston also reiterated his concern about the human rights violations being carried out by Zionist forces in Gaza and the West Bank.