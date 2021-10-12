Italy Reiterates Support to Argentina in Negotiations With IMF

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that key issues discussed were "bilateral relations, the European Union-Mercosur agreement, and the relaunching of multilateralism."

On Monday, Argentina's Foreign Affairs Minister Santiago Cafiero informed that Italy will support his country in the debt negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"You will have our support when you discuss the debt," Italy's Foreign Affairs Ministry Luigi Di Maio ratified to Cafiero in Sorrento, Italy, one day before the beginning of the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers' Meeting.

Argentina reiterated its willingness to promote a new international financial architecture to enable low-income countries to cope with the economic crisis prompted by the pandemic. Cafiero also emphasized that the issue of outer outspace development is a key element of their common agenda.

"In August, we successfully concluded the planned stage of the joint Italian-Argentine space program with the Saocom 1B satellite launch. We are very excited because Argentina and Italy will be able to export knowledge and talents", he said.

"The government of Argentina has decided to join and co-lead the Global Care Alliance, together with the Mexican government, to promote comprehensive care systems and develop more inclusive and equal societies."



In the geospatial development sector, both countries cooperate through the Italian-Argentine Satellite System for Emergency Management (SIASGE), which comprises the Saocom 1A and 1B conservation satellites and four satellites of the Italian Cosmo-SkyMed Constellation of the Italian Space Agency (ASI).

Cafiero and Di Maio also talked about Italian investments in Argentina and analyzed the development of start-ups and SMEs linked to the knowledge economy. They agreed to work in areas of common interest such as electromobility.

Another key issues discussed were bilateral relations, the European Union-Mercosur trade agreement, and the relaunching of multilateralism. These topics will be further analyzed during the tenth edition of the Italy-Latin America and Caribbean Conference to be held in Rome on Oct. 25 and 26.