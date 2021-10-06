Argentina: Fire Fighting Ongoing in Northern Cordoba

The province of Cordoba in Argentina is experiencing the fifth day of forest fires. On Wednesday, firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire in the Sobremonte and Tulumba departments.

"The circumstances are not optimal for our work. Winds from the south with an average of 70 kilometers per hour are expected. This is going to feed the fire, considering that we are dealing with a dry and very combustible forest,” said Director of the Provincial Civil Defense Diego Concha.

The fire outbreaks are located in San Pedro Norte (Tulumba) and Caminiaga (Sobremonte). There are also minor outbreaks in farms, rural areas, and ranches around Chuña Huasi, Cerro Colorado, and Villa Maria de Rio Seco.

Some 20 people were preemptively evacuated. About 50 people voluntarily left the area because of the presence of fires in the vicinity of their homes and to prevent the toxicity of the smoke that covered the airspace. So far, no damage to homes has been reported, while several areas remain without electricity.

More than 370 Provincial Fire Management Plan (PPMF) and Civil Protection (PC) members are involved in the firefighting operation. The Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development sent aviation assets to the province through its National Fire Management Service (SNMF) to help contain the emergency.

During the last few days, two people died as a result of these fires. One person was seriously injured and is currently hospitalized with 80% of burns on his body.

The Argentine justice system is investigating the causes of the fires in this province, which has already been severely affected by various outbreaks this year and the last one. In April, thousands of hectares were destroyed in the valleys of Calamuchita and Paravachasca, a mountainous area southwest of the city of Cordoba. In Sept. and Oct. 2020, forest fires significantly intensified in Cordoba.