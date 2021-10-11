Latest Holiday Reactivates Tourism in Argentina

Over this weekend, more than four million people traveled around the country and spent almost US$182 million.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said that the tourism sector recovery is well underway during the presentation of the statistics of the last holiday, which occurred from Oct. 9 to 11.

"We are very happy with the tourist movement throughout the country, which showed figures higher than the pre-pandemic period and full occupancy in the main destinations," Fernandez tweeted.

"Tourism is a great generator of employment and a driver of regional economies. Therefore, it will be one of the engines of the reactivation of our economy. Behind every tourist there is a waiter, a cook, a transporter, a manager, a supplier, and thousands of people whose economy is energized," he added.

Fernandez attributed the recent recovery of tourist activity to the policies applied by his administration, which has worked to boost demand for the services of this sector.

Among these policies is the "Pre-Trip," a program running through a prepaid card whereby national tourists can get up to a 50 percent discount on the prices of services such as hikes, restaurants, and car rental.

"This past weekend allows us to look forward to a historic summer season," said Tourism Minister Matias Lammens, who valued the weight that the Pre-Trip program is having in the recovery of tourism.

