Argentina Seeks Justice For Journalist Killed in Bolivian Coup

On Wednesday, family members of Argentine journalist Sebastian Moro launched an international campaign to demand an investigation into his death, which occurred in Bolivia during the U.S.-backed coup against Evo Morales in 2019.

The journalist's relatives and human rights organizations chose as a slogan for the campaign "Justice for Sebastian Moro”. They held a press conference at the ‘Argentinian house’ in La Paz. The meeting was opened by Argentine Ambassador to Bolivia Ariel Basteiro, who expressed the support of Alberto Fernandez's administration towards democracy in Bolivia and the clarification of the coup-related murders.

During the event, Moro's mother, Raquel Rocchietti, read a statement. The document contained an account of the events that took place from the time the journalist settled in Bolivia until his death on Nov. 16, 2019. He was found in his bed "semi-unconscious, with signs of beatings and a chair on the floor".

Some of the organizations supporting the campaing are Mothers Founding Line (MLF), the Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS), the Committee for Solidarity with Latin American Peoples (CSPL), and the Cordoba Provincial Roundtable for Human Rights Work (MPTDHC).

"We will ask Bolivia for a rigorous, transparent judgment, which will allow us to advance in the investigations into the death of our brother. There will be no forgetting or forgiveness, and this is not vengeance," said journalist’s sister Penelope Moro.

Moro arrived in Bolivia in 2018 to work in the United Confederation of Farm Workers' Union (CHURCH) as chief editor of their newspaper Rural Press. During the political crisis that erupted after the 2019 presidential elections, he was a local correspondent for the Argentinian newspaper ‘Pagina 12’.

"Sebastian was the first journalist in the world to announce and denounce the military coup, and at the same time, he was its first fatal victim," his mother recalled.